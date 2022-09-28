With wit and humor by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.

As the series makes heads turn with its riveting story on Disney+ Hotstar, Pankaj Tripathi talks about his relationship with director Rohan Sippy.

“He is a very meticulous director. He carefully takes into consideration the little nuances an actor adds to his character. Having worked with him for two seasons now, we have established an unspoken actor-director bond. We both know the characters and the story in our hearts which has made it so much easier for us to understand each other with fewer words and exchanges,” said the actor.

In the latest season of the award-winning Criminal Justice franchise, Madhav Mishra struggles to put aside his own doubts and inhibitions about his client as the stakes get higher and riskier.