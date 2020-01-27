Street Dancer 3D and Panga are battling each other at the box office. While Street Dancer performed well due to the Republic Day holiday, Kangana Ranaut starrrer Panga failed to make a mark.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the business of both these films on social media.

Sharing, that Street Dancer 3D featuring Sharddha Kapoor and Varun Dhawan was performing well at mass belts, Taran wrote on Twitter, “#StreetDancer3D puts up a healthy total in its weekend… Saw an upswing on Day 3, aided by #RepublicDay holiday… Strong in mass belt… Needs to maintain the pace on weekdays… Fri 10.26 cr, Sat 13.21 cr, Sun 17.76 cr. Total: ₹ 41.23 cr. #India biz.”

As of its first weekend, the film collected Rs 41.23 crores.

On the other hand, Panga despite word of mouth reports did not perform well as expected on Sunday.

On Friday, the film collected Rs 2.70 crores, Saturday Rs 5.61 crores and on Sunday Rs 6.60 crores, taking the total tally to Rs 14.91 crores.

Tweeting about Panga’s business, Taran shared, “#Panga fares below expectations, despite glowing word of mouth… Biz escalated on Day 2, but the jump was missing on Day 3 [#RepublicDay]… Needs to trend very strongly on weekdays for a firm footing… Fri 2.70 cr, Sat 5.61 cr, Sun 6.60 cr. Total: ₹ 14.91 cr. #India biz.”

Panga features Jassie Gill and Richa Chadha besides Kangana. The Ashwini Iyer Tiwari movie is a tribute to the spirit of any mother who wants to make a comeback in her career after marriage and other things.

On the other hand, Street Dancer 3D is a film about dance and the rivalry between two dance tropes in London. Directed by Remo D’Souza, the film also features an ensemble dancers’ cast and released on 24 January 2020 alongside Panga.