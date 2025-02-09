Formation of Akhil Jharkhand Sahitya Academy and Literary Award Ceremony on February 21

The Akhil Jharkhand Sahitya Academy has been reconstituted to preserve and promote Jharkhand’s tribal and regional languages. In a historic gathering at the Department of Tribal and Regional Languages, scholars and literary figures unanimously decided on its revival and reaffirmed their commitment to fulfilling the unfulfilled dreams of Padma Shri Dr Ramdayal Munda and the late Dr B P Keshari.

During the meeting, the announcement of the Jharkhand Sahitya Puraskar 2025 was also made. This prestigious literary award ceremony will be held on February 21 to mark International Mother Language Day. Writers of Jharkhandi languages will be honoured with certificates of appreciation and cash prizes. The Governor of Jharkhand will be the chief guest, while the Vice Chancellors of Ranchi University, Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University, and Jharkhand Open University will be invited as distinguished guests. The state’s Higher Education Minister will also be requested to attend the event.

The newly appointed office bearers of the Academy include Sahitya Akademi Award-winning author and former MLA Surya Singh Besra as President, Dr Savita Keshari as Secretary, Dr Birbal Mahato as Vice President, Dr Parvati Mundu as Joint Secretary, and Dr Khalique Ahmed as Treasurer.

A coordination committee was also formed to oversee the development of Jharkhandi languages, with Dr Dami Men Murmu for Santali, Dr Ajit Munda and Dr Saraswati Gagre for Mundari, Dr Shanti Kalko for Kurukh, Dr Chandra Kishore for Kharia, Pappu Kumar Mahato for Nagpuri, Neeti Chandra Mahato for Kurmali, Sandeep Kumar Mahato for Khortha, and Dr Dinbandhu Mahato for Panchpargania.

Additionally, an advisory committee was established to provide guidance in literary and linguistic development, featuring Dr Krishna Prasad Sahu for Nagpuri, Dr Vrindavan Mahato for Kurmali, Dr Hari Oraon for Kurukh, Dr Vinod Kumar for Khortha, Dr Vasudev Mahato for Panchpargania, Padma Shri Dr Janam Singh Soy for Ho, Madan Mohan Soren for Santali, Prof Gunjal Ekir Munda for Mundari, and Anil Virendra Kullu for Kharia.

Academy President Surya Singh Besra announced that a meeting would be held on February 16 at the Tribal and Regional Language Centre in Ranchi to finalise preparations for the ceremony. During this meeting, books selected for the literary awards will be collected, and the Academy’s constitution and regulations will be finalised.