Orissa HC summons both claimants over Padma Shri award row

What’s in a name? the classic Shakespearean quote goes. The Orissa High Court adjudicated a peculiar litigation over the unsavory controversy with regard to the conferment of Padma Shri, country’s fourth-highest civilian award, with two claimants carrying identical names.

A Single Bench of the High Court Justice, Dr. S.K. Panigrahi, in an order pronounced yesterday, stated “this Court finds it rather surprising that, despite the state Government playing a key role in the verification process, various paraphernalia are followed before the Padma Shri Award is declared”.

Advertisement

The Court asked the physical presence of both the namesakes- ‘Shri Antaryami Mishra’- on 24 February next to furnish their credentials and substantial claims for the prestigious civilian award. It also issued notice to the Centre seeking clarification over the matter.

Advertisement

The Padma Shri awardee’s list of 2023 figured the name ‘Shri Antaryami Mishra’ of Odisha in the 56th position for the award in recognition for his contribution to literature and education. Accordingly, one Antaryami Mishra, who is a journalist by profession, received the award from President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi.

However, controversy erupted as another claimant Dr Antaryami Mishra, a physician, moved the High Court claiming that his namesake got the award by impersonating him.

The petitioner, a doctor by profession, claimed that he authored 29 books in Odia and other Indian languages, leading to his name being included in the Padma Shri awardee list of 2023. According to the petitioner, the journalist has no book to his credit.

The petitioner has filed this writ petition seeking a direction from this Court regarding the candidature for the “Padma Shri Award” which is in dispute between the Petitioner and the Opposite Party No.2, who bears the same name i.e., Antaryami Mishra (Padma Shri Awardee). Hence, both claim for the Padma Shri Award which was declared in the year 2023.

The petitioner submitted that he is a doctor by profession and an Odia Litterateur. He has authored 29 books in Odia and in other Indian languages, and in recognition of his contributions to literature; his name was included in the Padma Shri Awardee list which was declared in the year 2023.

Conversely, a journalist having the same name with zero authorship bagged the coveted award. However, it is alleged that he fraudulently secured the Padma Shri Award by impersonating the Petitioner. Consequently, the Petitioner finds himself compelled to seek the intervention of this Court.

“This Court finds it rather surprising that, despite the State Government playing a key role in the verification process and various paraphernalia are followed before the Padma Shri Award is declared, yet such a type of claim and counterclaim kind of situation arises just because the names are identical. It is a great recognition conferred on persons for their distinguished service in various fields.

Considering the seriousness of the dispute, this Court deems it appropriate to direct the physical presence of both the Petitioner and Opposite Party before this Court on 24th February, 2025, at 2 P.M”, the order noted.

It is further directed that both the Petitioner and Opposite Party No.2 shall produce all relevant publications and materials before this Court to substantiate their respective claims regarding the conferment of the Padma Shri Award, Justice Dr. S.K.Panigrahi ordered while posting the matter for further hearing on 24 February.