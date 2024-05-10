Yodha on OTT: Prime Video premieres Sidharth Malhotra’s action-thriller globally

Today, Prime Video is making waves with the global streaming premiere of the adrenaline-pumping action-thriller, “Yodha”. This movie marks a significant collaboration between Prime Video and Dharma Production, offering audiences a captivating cinematic experience. Led by the talented trio of Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Raashii Khanna, “Yodha” is helmed by the promising directors Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Set against the backdrop of intense action and gripping drama, “Yodha” introduces us to Arun Katyal, portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra, a skilled soldier entrusted with high-stakes missions. However, when a mission takes an unexpected turn, Arun finds himself bearing the brunt of the blame and is stripped of his duties. Years later, fate throws him into a harrowing situation as he becomes a passenger on a hijacked flight. Suspicion surrounds him as questions arise about his true intentions. Is he seeking revenge or an opportunity to redeem himself?

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The stage is set for a heart-pounding journey filled with suspense and jaw-dropping action sequences. As Arun grapples with his past and navigates the present danger, audiences will be on the edge of their seats, eagerly anticipating each twist and turn.

Produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Shashank Khaitan, “Yodha” promises to be a thrilling ride from start to finish. Exclusive to Prime Video, viewers in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can immerse themselves in this electrifying cinematic experience.

With its stellar cast, dynamic storytelling, and pulse-pounding action, “Yodha” is poised to captivate audiences and leave them craving for more. So buckle up and get ready to embark on a roller-coaster journey of suspense, action, and redemption as “Yodha” takes center stage on Prime Video today!