‘Wednesday’ season 2 cast revealed as Netflix begins filming

Netflix has announced the cast for Season 2 of “Wednesday” as production kicks off. The supernatural black-comedy mystery series, starring Jenna Ortega, has garnered global acclaim and a devoted fan base. Holding its ground at the top of Netflix’s Most Popular TV (English) list with a staggering 252,100,000 views, the show’s success is undeniable.

The cast lineup for the upcoming season was unveiled by Netflix on May 7, revealing a mix of returning and new faces. Ortega will reprise her role as Wednesday alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia, Emma Myers as Enid, Hunter Doohan as Tyler, Joy Sunday as Bianca, Moosa Mostafa as Eugene, Luis Guzmán as Gomez, Georgie Farmer as Ajax, and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley.

However, Percy Hynes White, who portrayed Xavier Thorpe in the first season, won’t be returning due to allegations of sexual misconduct he faced and denied last year.

Advertisement

Joining the cast for ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 are Billie Piper as Capri, Joanna Lumley as the Grandmama, Steve Buscemi as Barry Dort, and Thandiwe Newton as Dr. Fairburn. Additionally, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, and Noah Taylor are set to make appearances. Guest stars lined up for the season include Joanna Lumley, Jamie McShane, Francis O’Connor, Joonas Suotamo, Fred Armisen, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Christopher Lloyd.

The first season, which premiered in November 2022, became an instant sensation, with fans flooding social media platforms to recreate iconic scenes, such as Ortega’s dance sequence. “Wednesday” draws inspiration from Charles Addams’ character of the same name, the creative mind behind the Addams Family cartoons. The series, helmed by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton serving as both executive producer and director, received critical acclaim, earning two Golden Globe nominations and clinching four Primetime Emmy Awards.

The Season 1 finale left viewers on the edge as Wednesday receives ominous messages and Hyde’s mysterious return unfolds. With Season 2 on the horizon, anticipation is high among fans eager to delve deeper into the madness brewing at Nevermore Academy.