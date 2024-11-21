Waves: Prasar Bharati unveils its own OTT platform at IFFI

Prasar Bharati, India’s public broadcaster, has stepped into the OTT space with the launch of its new platform, ‘Waves’. The app was unveiled on Wednesday at the opening ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who inaugurated the platform, described it as a landmark moment for Indian entertainment. He expressed his appreciation for its diverse content, which includes regional programming.

Available on Android and iOS, ‘Waves’ caters to audiences of all ages with a mix of entertainment, education, gaming, and shopping. The app features over 65 live TV channels, video-on-demand services, and free-to-play games, while also offering online shopping through a partnership with ONDC.

Sanjay Jaju, Secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, emphasized the platform’s role in advancing India’s Digital India vision, particularly its potential to connect rural communities through BharatNet.

Navneet Kumar Sehgal, Chairman of Prasar Bharati, described ‘Waves’ as a hub for family-friendly content, showcasing India’s cultural heritage while offering clean entertainment for all. CEO Gaurav Dwivedi added that the platform is supporting young creators and filmmakers. He highlighted collaborations with prominent content creators like Kamiya Jani and RJ Raunac, along with partnerships with film schools such as FTII and Annapurna Studios to promote student films.

During IFFI 2024, ‘Waves’ will host exclusive premieres of films and shows, including ‘Roll No. 52’ featuring Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni, Gauhar Khan’s ‘Fauji 2.0’, and Guneet Monga Kapoor’s ‘Kicking Balls’. Other offerings range from animated series like ‘Chhota Bheem’ to music programs and crime thrillers, ensuring a wide variety of content for its viewers.

The platform also includes live streaming of significant events, such as ‘Mann Ki Baat’, Ayodhya’s ‘Prabhu Shriram Lalla Aarti’, and international sports like the US Premier League Cricket Tournament. In addition, ‘Waves’ has partnered with CDAC to run a cyber-security awareness campaign.