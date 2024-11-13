Waack Girls: Prime Video’s new dance drama releases on THIS date

Prime Video is gearing up to bring a fresh, original series titled ‘Waack Girls’ to screens worldwide on November 22. Created by renowned filmmaker Sooni Taraporevala, the nine-episode series promises a rich blend of comedy, drama, music, and dance, taking audiences into the world of six fierce young women determined to make their mark in the unique dance style of waacking.

The show is a collaborative production by Matter Entertainment, Chalkboard Entertainment, and Jigri Dost Productions. Alongside Sooni Taraporevala, who also serves as co-writer and director, Iyanah Bativala and Ronny Sen have contributed to crafting this vibrant narrative.

‘Waack Girls’ will be available in Hindi, with dubs in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada, reaching viewers in India and across 240 countries.

Set against the bustling backdrop of Kolkata, ‘Waack Girls’ is a story of resilience, dreams, and friendship. At the heart of the series is Ishani (played by Mekhola Bose), a passionate waacker and the group’s choreographer, alongside Lopa (Rytasha Rathore), an energetic and gritty manager who believes in the group’s potential.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Together, they lead the Waack Girls—a dance crew that not only champions the underground waacking style but also brings it to the forefront of a city that has yet to fully embrace this expressive form. Each character faces unique challenges, juggling personal aspirations, family expectations, and social pressures.

The ensemble cast includes Mekhola Bose, Anasua Chowdhury, Rytasha Rathore, Chrisann Pereira, Priyam Saha, and Ruby Sah.

Accomplished actors like Barun Chanda, Lillete Dubey, and the late Nitesh Pandey also play pivotal roles, adding depth and charm to the storyline.