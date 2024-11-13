Bandish Bandits season 2: Drama, music and high stakes return on THIS date

The hit musical drama ‘Bandish Bandits’ is making a grand return with its much-anticipated season 2, set to premiere on Prime Video on December 13.

Prime Video announced the news on Instagram with a new poster featuring lead characters Radhe and Tamanna, played by Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry. The series, known for its blend of romance, ambition, and musical conflict, is ready to delve deeper into the lives and challenges of its characters as they balance tradition and modernity.

The new season will bring back original cast members, including Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, and Kunaal Roy Kapur, while introducing fresh faces like Divya Dutta and Rohan Gurbaxani.

Amritpal Singh Bindra, the producer of ‘Bandish Bandits’, shared his excitement, saying that season two aims to take viewers further into the world of Indian classical music, which is seldom in the limelight with such authenticity in mainstream Indian entertainment.

“With the first season, we wanted to capture the struggle between tradition and modernity, which resonates with so many. Season two raises the stakes even higher, and we’re happy to bring these characters back,” Bindra shared in a statement.

The first season, released in August 2020, received wide acclaim for its unique storyline. It captured the clash between traditional Indian classical music and contemporary pop culture, featuring Naseeruddin Shah in a standout role. Audiences praised the series for its performances, music, and its dedication to exploring India’s rich musical heritage.

Season 2 of ‘Bandish Bandits’ is production of Leo Media Collective Private Limited and is helmed by Anand Tiwari, who co-created the show with Bindra. Tiwari also directed and co-wrote this season alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.