Vikrant Massey marks first Father’s Day with son Vardaan

This Father’s Day marked a significant milestone for actor Vikrant Massey, as he joyously celebrated the occasion with his son Vardaan for the first time.

Taking to Instagram, Vikrant’s wife Sheetal Massey shared a heartwarming picture of the father-son duo, capturing a tender moment between them as Vikrant held his son close to his heart, beaming with fatherly pride.

“Happy Father’s Day! Seeing what a lovely Father you are only makes me love you more,” Sheetal captioned the post, expressing her admiration for Vikrant’s fatherhood.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sheetal Massey (@sheetalthakur)

The journey to this special day began on February 7 when Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur welcomed their bundle of joy, baby boy Vardaan, into their lives. The couple, whose love story had spanned years, sealed their union first in a civil ceremony on February 14, 2022, followed by a traditional wedding in Himachal Pradesh on February 18, 2022.

Recently, the Massey family embarked on their inaugural vacation with their little one, cherishing precious moments together. Sheetal shared glimpses from their getaway on her Instagram, accompanied by a reflective note pondering the passage of time and the simplicity of present-day joys.

While basking in the joys of fatherhood, Vikrant continues to earn acclaim for his role in the comedy-thriller ‘Blackout’. Additionally, he is gearing up for his next venture, ‘The Sabarmati Report’, where he essays the character of Samar Kumar, a vernacular journalist. The film, also starring Raashii Khanna and Ridhi Dogra, revolves around a gripping narrative and is helmed by director Ranjan Chandel.

Originally slated for release in May, ‘The Sabarmati Report’ is now set to hit the screens in August 2024, promising audiences an engaging cinematic experience. With his professional achievements and newfound role as a father, Vikrant Massey continues to carve a memorable journey both on and off the screen.