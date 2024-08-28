Vekh Sohneyaa: Ananya Panday’s new track drops ahead of ‘Call Me Bae’ premiere

The excitement around Ananya Panday’s upcoming series ‘Call Me Bae’ has just hit a high note with the release of its first track, “Vekh Sohneyaa.” Unveiled by the series’ creators on Instagram, the song is generating buzz for its catchy tune and vibrant energy.

The music video, which premiered yesterday, showcases Panday’s character, Bae, as she embarks on a new chapter in Mumbai. The city’s energetic pace contrasts sharply with her previous life in New Delhi, offering a glimpse into her journey of self-discovery and adaptation. The accompanying post on Instagram, captioned “Here’s a ‘Bae’ approved track you shouldn’t miss. #VekhSohneyaa out now!” invited fans to dive into the upbeat and engaging world of the series.

“Vekh Sohneyaa” is the debut OTT project for the musical duo Charan and Bombay the Artist, who composed, wrote, and performed the track. The song, produced by Dishant, aims to capture the essence of Bae’s emotional journey through its lively and soulful beats.

Ananya Panday, who stars as Bae, shared her excitement about the track. “The love and enthusiasm for the trailer have been overwhelming. From the moment I first heard ‘Vekh Sohneyaa,’ I was hooked. It’s been on repeat, and I’m thrilled with how it captures the spirit of the series,” Panday said. Her character Bella’s transition from a privileged life in Delhi to navigating the streets of Mumbai adds depth to the song’s narrative.

Charan, one of the track’s creators, explained, “‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ reflects the beauty of self-discovery and finding love in unexpected ways. We wanted the music to mirror the emotional journey of the series and resonate with the vibrant spirit of Ananya’s character.”

Bombay the Artist, who contributed her voice to the track, echoed this sentiment. “Bringing ‘Vekh Sohneyaa’ to life has been an incredible experience. The track immerses you in the world of ‘Call Me Bae’ from the first note, and it’s a fusion of vibrant energy and soulful moments,” she remarked.

The recently released trailer for ‘Call Me Bae’ has already created a buzz, setting the stage for the series’ premiere on September 6 on Prime Video. The trailer introduces viewers to Bae’s opulent life in New Delhi, which is upended when she is disowned by her family. The story then shifts to Mumbai, where Bae faces the challenges of self-reliance and a new career as a journalist, all set against a backdrop of lively music and vibrant city life.

Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, ‘Call Me Bae’ is directed by Collin D’Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra, who also co-wrote the series with Samina Motlekar and Rohit Nair.

As anticipation builds for the series’ release, ‘Call Me Bae’ promises to be a fresh and entertaining addition to the OTT landscape, with “Vekh Sohneyaa” setting the tone for an engaging and dynamic viewing experience.