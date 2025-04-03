‘Tuk Tuk’ OTT release: Here’s when and where you can watch the Telugu movie

Not every film gets a fair shot in theatres, and ‘Tuk Tuk’ seems to be one of them, as the recent release Telugu horror-thriller, which struggled to pull audiences to cinemas, is now making a fast transition to OTT. If you missed its theatrical run (which, let’s be honest, many did), you won’t have to wait much longer.

OTT platform ETV Win has officially announced that ‘Tuk Tuk’ will be streaming on its platform from April 10, 2025—less than two weeks after its theatrical release on March 21.

That’s a quick turnaround, but in today’s digital era, it’s not surprising. Many films that underperform in cinemas find a second life on streaming platforms. The big question is—will ‘Tuk Tuk’ find its audience online?

About ‘Tuk Tuk’:

Directed by Supreeth C Krishna, the film is a mix of horror, thriller, and coming-of-age elements. The story revolves around three teenage boys in a scenic village who dream of owning a camera. Since they can’t afford one, they decide to collect donations during the Vinayaka Chavithi festival.

But things take an eerie turn when they convert an old scooter into a three-wheeled auto-rickshaw to transport the festival’s idol.

What was supposed to be a simple plan soon spirals into a supernatural nightmare.

Star cast & production

The film boasts an interesting ensemble cast, featuring Harsh Roshan, Karthikeyaa Dev, Saanvee Megghana, Nihal Kodhaty, Steven Madhu, and Dayanand Reddy in key roles.

It was produced by Rahul Reddy D, Lokku Sri Varun, and C Sree Ramulu Reddy under the banners of Chitravaahini Productions and RYG Cinemas.

With music composed by Santhu Omkar, cinematography by Karthik Saikumar, and editing by Ashwath Shivkumar, the technical aspects of the film seem promising.

Despite its intriguing premise, ‘Tuk Tuk’ failed to create a buzz at the box office. Whether it was due to limited promotions, a crowded release window, or simply the content not resonating with viewers, the film couldn’t pull in numbers.

However, some films find a second chance on digital platforms, where audiences are more willing to experiment with lesser-known titles from the comfort of their homes.