‘Maa’ trailer: Kajol turns fierce protector in mythological horror drama

‘Maa’ trailer: Move over rom-coms and family dramas, Kajol is stepping into uncharted (and spine-chilling) territory with her latest film ‘Maa’, set to hit theatres on June 27.

The trailer, which dropped on Thursday, has already started a buzz across social media, and fans can’t get enough of the fierce, mystical vibes.

The genre? A fresh blend of mythology and horror. Yep, you read that right.

In ‘Maa’, Kajol plays a protective mother who channels the terrifying power of goddess Kali to shield her daughter from demonic forces.

The trailer opens with a deceptively calm scene: Kajol behind the wheel, her daughter in the backseat. But the peace is short-lived. A ghostly figure crashes into their car window, and from there, things spiral into a realm of supernatural chaos.

The duo ends up in a village where young girls have been vanishing mysteriously for months. The tension builds, and the trailer closes with Kajol delivering a goosebump-inducing line: “Jab tak teri maa tere sath hai, tera koi kuch nahi bigaad sakta.” (Translation: “As long as your mother is with you, no one can touch you.”)

Chills, right?

Alongside Kajol, the film also stars Ronit Roy, Indraneil Sengupta, and Kherin Sharma, each bringing their own intensity to the eerie storyline.

The direction is helmed by Vishal Furia, known for his work in the horror genre (‘Chhorii’, anyone?), and it’s safe to say he’s going full throttle with this one.

The trailer was unveiled in Mumbai at a glitzy event attended by the film’s team, and yes, Kajol’s husband, actor Ajay Devgn, was there too. But what really caught everyone off guard was a surprise appearance by R. Madhavan. The actor, who played a bone-chilling villain in last year’s ‘Shaitaan’, walked in unannounced, straight from a shoot in Chennai.

Ajay Devgn, who’s also producing the film under Devgn Films with Jio Studios, took a moment to thank Madhavan for his impromptu gesture: “He was shooting in Chennai but flew to Mumbai just for this event. Thank you so much.”