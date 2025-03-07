Rekhachithram on OTT: Here’s where you can watch the Asif Ali and Mammootty starrer

The highly anticipated Malayalam crime thriller ‘Rekhachithram’ has finally premiered on OTT platform. It is now available on on Sony LIV, taking its thrilling story to the masses.

Helmed by Jofin T. Chacko, the movie has enthralled audiences with its complex mystery and powerful performances, emerging as one of the most significant releases of the year.

Centre-stage is SHO Vivek Gopinath, essayed by Asif Ali, giving one of the best performances in his career so far. After facing suspension due to a bookmaking scandal, Vivek goes back on the job in the rural Malakkappara hills. His re-deployment is anything but standard.

Asked to probe a grisly case of suicide, Vivek uncovers disquieting discoveries that link the current tragedy to a hushed-up mystery from 1985.

The story is about Rajendran, a guy who live-streamed a confession before committing suicide. His cryptic statements allude to an overlooked crime that involves powerful people and the mysterious vanishing of an actress called Rekha.

As Vivek traces the leads, strange hints such as a skull, an anklet, and hushed rumors of Rekha’s end emerge, transforming the investigation into a spooky time-traveling experience.

What lends strength to ‘Rekhachithram’ is its basis in real-life events. The narrative is inspired by an unresolved case while shooting for Bharathan’s 1985 film ‘Kathodu Kathoram’, where the death of a junior artist under mysterious circumstances was quickly wrapped up.

Author Ramu Sunil wrote the story based on this true incident, blending fact and fiction with incredible realism.

The movie’s plot intersperses with actual movie titles, locales, and film industry personalities, making it a very individual work in the historical fiction category. The mix of reality and fantasy gives it an added layer of interest for both cinema and history buffs.

The film not only features Asif Ali in a gripping lead role but also includes standout performances by Anaswara Rajan. Adding to the film’s allure are memorable cameos from icons like Mammootty, Manoj K. Jayan, Indrans, and Jagadish.

Though produced on a shoestring budget of Rs 6-9 crore, ‘Rekhachithram’ proved to be an unexpected box office hit, grossing more than Rs 55 crore globally.

With its release on Sony LIV, ‘Rekhachithram’ will now make its way into the global world through OTT, giving audience members an opportunity to solve its complex mysteries at home.

Don’t miss this spooky mystery — ‘Rekhachithram’ is streaming now.