The goth and eerie intensifies: ‘Wednesday’ season 2 first look out

After taking over the streaming giant with a blood-churning gothic saga, ‘Wednesday’ is here for the second chapter. As the gates of Nevermore Academy reopen, Jenna Ortega is back as Wednesday Addams. Just like the first instalment, the new season promises to be brim with thrill, spook, and spunk. In ‘Wednesday’ season 2, the Addams girl is going to once again stand face to face with her adversary from the first chapter.

Netflix dropped a short clip of Ortega as Wednesday and Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin. They posted, “You’re not ready for Wednesday S2 #NextOnNetflix.” The clip starts with Wednesday standing at the entrance of Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital. Soon she navigates the halls, searching for something. It turns out she was looking for someone instead. She stands opposite and chained Tyler. As both of them stare at each other, the clip ends. With the short and tantalising clip, the makers promise a chilling ride.

Apart from Ortega, ‘Wednesday’ season 2 will also see the return of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams. Moreover, other beloved cast members like Emma Myers, Isaac Ordonez, and Joy Sunday are also reprising their roles. Fred Armisen will also reprise his role as the endearing Uncle Fester. Meanwhile, Jamie McShane is returning as Sheriff Donovan Galpin. But a new season wouldn’t be complete without fresh additions to the chaos brewing at Nevermore. Steve Buscemi, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, and Christopher Lloyd are going to join the series.

Moreover, as per reports, pop sensation Lady Gaga is also going to make an appearance in the show, heightening the stakes. Her connection to the show goes back to season 1. Social media flooded with an edited clip of Ortega’s Wednesday dancing to ‘Bloody Marry. Several users recreated the sequence and it became a global sensation. Speaking at the 2023 Golden Globes, Ortega said, “I’m sure Netflix would love that… If Lady Gaga were to be a part, I think it would have to be two monsters that understand each other.”

Al Gough and Miles Millar’s show is going to premiere on Netflix in 2025 with the final date under wraps. With the spook meter hitting high, fans expect more blood, more mayhem, and more drama at Nevermore.