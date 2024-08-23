The Family Man S4 marks Manoj Bajpayee’s final bow as Srikant Tiwari

Amazon Prime Video’s hit drama ‘The Family Man,’ created by the ace duo Raj and DK, has become a fan favorite with its gripping storyline, phenomenal performances, and the right amount of humor. Headlined by Manoj Bajpayee, the spy thriller is set to return with a third installment. However, this upcoming season will be the penultimate installment, as the creators have decided to wrap up the narrative with a fourth and final season.

Manoj Bajpayee, the leading man of the show, is currently busy shooting for the upcoming season and is set to reprise his role as Srikant Tiwari, also known as ‘James Bond’ in the show. As fans eagerly await to find out what new adventure awaits Srikant, a report from Mid-Day has revealed that the makers are concluding the series with the fourth season. Reportedly, the creative team has already started working on the scripts for the next season.

A source revealed to Mid-Day, “The third season’s shoot is underway, and everyone in the team is excited about how it is shaping up. Simultaneously, there are discussions about concluding the series with the fourth edition. Raj-DK are toying with the idea at the moment and have yet to make a final decision.” The source further added that the final call on ending the show will be made after the shoot for the third installment is completed, and the idea is still being explored. The cast and crew returned to film ‘The Family Man’ Season 3 in May, with plot details being tightly guarded.

For the upcoming season, original cast members are set to reprise their roles, with Manoj Bajpayee returning as Srikant Tiwari, along with Priyamani as Suchitra Tiwari, Sharib Hashmi as Srikant’s ‘co-worker’ JK Talpade, and Ashlesha Thakur and Vedant Sinha as Srikant’s children Dhriti and Atharv.

‘The Family Man’ is one of the streaming platform’s most popular Indian shows. The series’ first installment premiered in September 2019 and received impressive acclaim. The chapter saw Srikant and his team working to neutralize a terror threat to the country. In the second season, Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined the cast as Raji, a Tamil liberation fighter from Sri Lanka. The upcoming season is reported to involve the COVID-19 pandemic, with China attacking the Northeastern states and using the health scare as a distraction.

In addition to ‘The Family Man,’ Raj & DK’s Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’, titled ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ starring Varun Dhawan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Kay Kay Menon in pivotal roles, is also gearing up for a grand release. The teaser for the upcoming show has already been released and well received by fans, with the show slated to premiere on November 7, 2024.