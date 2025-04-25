Gajraj Rao has a message for Bollywood: Lower ticket prices if you want us back in theatres

It’s no secret—Bollywood has hit a bit of a rough patch lately. Big-budget films, even those starring heavyweights like Salman Khan, are failing to draw crowds. ‘Sikandar’, the actor’s much-anticipated Eid release, didn’t quite light up the box office as expected. And it’s not just one film—audiences are staying home, and the theatres are feeling emptier than usual. Amid this gloomy backdrop, actor Gajraj Rao—known for his understated brilliance in films like ‘Badhaai Ho’—has stepped forward with a dose of straight talk and some old-school logic. And honestly? He might just be onto something.

Speaking with ANI, Rao laid out his take on why people aren’t flocking to theatres the way they used to. The number one culprit, in his view? Sky-high ticket prices.

Thanks to OTT platforms, people have access to a global smorgasbord of content at their fingertips, often for less than the cost of a single movie ticket. “Earlier, there were limited choices,” Rao explained. “Now, with OTT, it’s like there’s a buffet spread every half kilometre. Viewers can watch stories from around the world without leaving their homes. Naturally, their expectations have risen—they want better content, and they want it easily accessible.”

He makes a fair point. With platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar serving up everything from Korean thrillers to Spanish dramas to intimate Indian indies, the cinematic playing field has shifted.

And unless a film truly ‘wows’ audiences, many feel it’s not worth dressing up, sitting through traffic, and shelling out ₹500+ just for one ticket—not to mention snacks.

On that note, Rao didn’t hold back when talking about the multiplex experience either. “Cinemas have turned into half-restaurants,” he said, with a chuckle. “You’re eating tacos and pizza in the hall. But going to the movies should ‘feel’ like going to the movies—about the story, the emotion, and some good old popcorn. Not a food court with a big screen.”

He believes theatre owners need to rethink their business model. The solution? Ditch some of the frills, scale down the luxury, and make the experience affordable again. “Reduce the ticket prices. Make it possible for middle-class families to enjoy a film together without breaking the bank.”

And what about the common complaint that filmmakers just aren’t making good movies anymore? Gajraj Rao brushed it off. “People say there are no good films—but do you think anyone ‘wants’ to make a bad movie? Of course not. Every filmmaker tries. Even back in the 70s and 80s, bad films existed. It’s always been a mix—some good, some not so good.”

He cited ‘Kesari 2’—starring Akshay Kumar—as a recent example of a film that’s doing well despite the current slump. The historical courtroom drama received strong reviews and opened with ₹7.84 crore on Day 1. That’s no small feat in today’s climate.

So what’s the way forward for Bollywood? According to Rao, it’s not rocket science. Better stories, yes—but more importantly, better ‘access’ to those stories. That means pricing tickets so regular folks can actually afford to watch them on the big screen.