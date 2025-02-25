Dupahiya trailer: Gajraj Rao & Renuka Shahane lead a hilarious wedding chase!

Get ready for a delightful mix of comedy and drama as ‘Dupahiya’ gears up for its OTT debut and has released its trailer!

Starring the ever-versatile Gajraj Rao, the charming Renuka Shahane, and the talented Bhuvan Arora, this new Prime Video series promises a heartwarming yet hilarious ride.

Directed by Sonam Nair, ‘Dupahiya’ takes place in the fictional village of Dhadakpur—humorously referred to as the ‘Belgium of Bihar.’

The show features an ensemble cast including Sparsh Shrivastava, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Yashpal Sharma.

The ‘Dupahiya’ trailer, which dropped on Monday, immediately grabbed attention with its intriguing premise. Dhadakpur, a village that prides itself on being crime-free for 25 years, is on the verge of celebrating this milestone. But just when everything seems perfect, chaos unfolds. A never-seen-before motorbike, purchased as a wedding gift, gets stolen just a week before the big day!

With the wedding hanging by a thread, the bride’s family, along with her ex-lover, embarks on a wild chase to recover the missing ‘Dupahiya’. As the search unfolds, the show delves into the aspirations and dreams of small-town India while keeping the audience entertained with witty humor and endearing characters.

Renuka Shahane steps into the shoes of Pushplata, Dhadakpur’s strong-willed and endearing ‘sarpanch’. Reflecting on her role, she shared, “Pushplata is unlike any character I’ve played before. She’s fierce, determined, and deeply connected to her community. Working on this show was a fantastic experience, and I can’t wait for audiences to enjoy the heartland comedy of ‘Dupahiya’ on Prime Video.”

Shivani Raghuvanshi, popular for her role in ‘Made in Heaven’, plays Roshni Jha. She is the bride at the center of the story. Speaking about her character, she said, “Roshni is fun, innocent yet resilient, and unapologetically herself. This role was a refreshing challenge for me. The energy on set was amazing, making this one of my most memorable projects.”

Bhuvan Arora, who plays Amavas, brings a unique presence to the show. ‘”This role was unlike anything I’ve done before. My character communicates more through silence than words, which was a fascinating challenge. The show is a true labor of love, packed with humor and warmth. And I’m thrilled for audiences worldwide to experience it.”‘

Mark your calendars! ‘Dupahiya’ is set to premiere on Prime Video on March 7. With a stellar cast, an engaging storyline, and a perfect blend of humor and heart, this series is shaping up to be an unmissable treat.

Check out the trailer here:

Get ready for a joyride through the lanes of Dhadakpur—it’s going to be one unforgettable chase!