Bigg Boss Marathi: Riteish Deshmukh reflects on hosting

Riteish Deshmukh has charmed audiences with his versatility as an actor and now as a host. Taking on the reins of hosting ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ this season, the star of films like ‘Masti’ and ‘Double Dhamaal’ has made a significant impact on viewers.

As the season of Bigg Boss Marathi gears up for its grand finale, Riteish opened up about his experience and the success of the show, offering a glimpse into his busy yet fulfilling life.

In a candid interview, the actor expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming love and support the show has received from fans. He shared, “This season has been wonderful, and we got an amazing response. We’ve managed to attract a newer audience to the show, and all the credit goes to the makers and the contestants who have done such a fantastic job.”

Riteish’s hosting style has won hearts, with many affectionately referring to him as “Bhau” (meaning brother). This nickname has its roots in a special moment with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who is known for hosting the Hindi version of ‘Bigg Boss’. Riteish fondly recalled, “Salman bhai was the first person to call me Bhau, and I’ve embraced it ever since. It’s a term of endearment that means a lot to me.”

Although this was his debut season as host of ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’, Riteish feels a deep connection with the show and its viewers. His charm, wit, and relatability have made him a favorite. He also expressed his excitement about seeing Salman return to host the Hindi version of the show. “I am really looking forward to watching him on ‘Bigg Boss 18’. Salman has always been a phenomenal host, and it’ll be exciting to see how this season unfolds.”

However, Riteish’s commitment to hosting ‘Bigg Boss Marathi’ came with its own set of challenges. Currently juggling multiple projects, including his upcoming movie ‘Housefull 5’, the actor had to balance a demanding schedule to ensure he could fulfill both roles.

Riteish shared how managing his time was not an easy task, particularly since he was filming abroad. “When I signed on for ‘Bigg Boss’, I had already committed to ‘Housefull 5’. There were scheduling clashes, especially with shooting overseas. It was tricky, but we found a way to make it work. I needed a weekly day off for ‘Bigg Boss’, but at one point, I was on a cruise for two and a half weeks, which made it difficult to fly back. Thankfully, I was given two days off, so I shot overnight and managed to finish my work on time.”

Despite the challenges, Riteish has no regrets. He is enthusiastic about how ‘Housefull 5’ is shaping up, teasing that the film will be “even funnier” than its predecessors. With this movie being the fifth installment of the popular ‘Housefull’ franchise, fans are eager to see what new antics and humor it will bring.

Beyond ‘Housefull 5’, Riteish has several other projects lined up. He is set to return for the next installments of two other successful franchises, ‘Masti 4’ and ‘Dhamaal 4’. Both series have been audience favorites for their light-hearted comedy and quirky characters, and fans are eager to see what twists and turns these new chapters will bring.

He is also stepping behind the camera once again as a director. His upcoming directorial project holds a special place in his heart, as it is based on the life of the legendary Maratha warrior king, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. This film is particularly significant for Riteish, given his Marathi roots and deep connection to the history and culture of Maharashtra.

“Directing a film about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a huge honor for me. His legacy is something that inspires not just me but countless others, and I want to bring his story to the screen in a way that does justice to his life and achievements.”