Tanaav season 2 trailer: Manav Vij faces new threat

Get ready for more high-stakes drama in the season 2 of “Tanaav”! The action-packed series is back with its gripping narrative, and this time, the stakes are higher than ever.

The new trailer for “Tanaav” Season 2 has just dropped on Instagram, and it’s already creating a buzz. The trailer introduces us to Kabir Farooqui, played by Manav Vij, who is once again leading the Special Task Force. This season, Kabir faces his toughest challenge yet as he goes head-to-head with Al-Damishq, a vengeful young man who threatens the fragile peace in Kashmir.

Sony LIV, the streaming platform hosting the series, teased fans with the dramatic new trailer, promising that this season will be all about personal revenge. The trailer’s tagline sets the stage: “This time, revenge will be personal!”

The new season will premiere on September 6, so mark your calendars.

Directed by the acclaimed Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, “Tanaav” Season 2 promises to deliver a blend of intense action, intricate storytelling, and deep emotional moments. The show continues to be an adaptation of the highly praised Israeli series “Fauda,” original creation of Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz. Produced by Applause Entertainment, this season brings back a stellar cast, including Gaurav Arora, Arbaaz Khan, and Soni Razdan, among others.

In this season, Kabir and his team are up against Al-Damishq, whose desire for vengeance brings a new level of danger to the conflict. The series dives into themes of bravery, betrayal, and love, all while exploring the personal costs of warfare and revenge. The official synopsis hints at high-octane drama and complex character arcs that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

With its thrilling plot twists and high-energy sequences, “Tanaav” Season 2 is ready to be a hit. Don’t miss out on the action when it streams on Sony LIV starting September 6.