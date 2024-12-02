Tanaav season 2: Manav Vij reveals Kashmir’s magic and local hospitality

Actor Manav Vij, who stars in the upcoming of the gripping thriller series ‘Tanaav’ season 2, has opened up about the invaluable support the team received from the locals of Kashmir during the show’s filming.

Set against the picturesque backdrop of Kashmir, ‘Tanaav’ has been deeply influenced by the region’s natural beauty. For Manav, who plays a pivotal role in the series, shooting in Kashmir was a unique experience.

He described the experience as one of privilege, with Pahalgam emerging as his favorite spot. “Its beauty is unmatched, and it has left a deep mark on my heart,” he shared.

The actor also took a moment to acknowledge the warmth and hospitality of the local Kashmiris, whose support played a crucial role in the success of the project. “The locals were extremely helpful and welcoming. We couldn’t have brought this ambitious project to life without their support. I salute their generosity and spirit,” Manav said.

Manav’s experience in Kashmir wasn’t about just the stunning landscapes; it extended to the region’s rich culture, particularly its cuisine. The actor grew fond of the distinctive flavors of Kashmiri food, especially dishes like Rajma and mutton.

“The aromas are unlike anything I’ve ever experienced,” he enthused, highlighting the unique appeal of local flavors.

The actor also took home a piece of Kashmir’s craftsmanship, proudly mentioning that he brought back exquisite Kashmiri carpets as souvenirs.

“Kashmir is popular for its stunning carpets, and I’m happy to have a piece of it with me,” he said, showing appreciation for the region’s artistry.

Produced by Applause Entertainment and directed by Sudhir Mishra and E. Niwas, ‘Tanaav’ is the official Indian remake of the acclaimed Israeli series ‘Fauda’.

‘Tanaav’ season 2, which also stars Gaurav Arora, Satyadeep Misra, Rajat Kapoor, and others, is ready to stream on SonyLIV starting December 6.