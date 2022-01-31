The Supreme Court refuses to stay the release of “Why I Killed Gandhi”

“Why I Killed Gandhi” will be released by over-the-top (OTT) company Limelight on Monday, and the Supreme Court on Monday rejected a writ petition seeking a stay.

Observing that a writ petition under Article 32 may only be filed when a fundamental right has been violated, a bench of Justices Indira Banerjee and JK Maheshwari granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the High Court. “There is no fundamental right of the petitioner which appears to have been violated. Thus this plea cannot be entertained. However, it appears that the petitioner is a citizen may have a serious cause of concern here. Petitioner is at liberty to approach the High court under Article 226,” the court said.

Sikandar Behl, through attorney Anuj Bhandari, sought removal of all contents of the controversial film from all online platforms as well as a ban on its exhibition or publication in any manner whatsoever on any OTT platform or social media. This will irreparably tarnish the image of the Father of the Nation and be a source of public unrest, hatred, and disharmony if the release and screening of the film is not stopped, the plea reads.