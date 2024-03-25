Sunflower 2: Sunil Grover reveals traits he admires from character ‘Sonu Singh’

Sunil Grover, renowned for his portrayal of the quirky Sonu Singh in ‘Sunflower season 2’, recently opened up about the traits of his character that he admires and wishes to emulate in real life.

In a candid conversation with ANI, Sunil expressed his admiration for Sonu’s zest for life, stating, “There are a lot of things in Sonu that I want to have, but I don’t have them. But I think, Sonu likes to celebrate life. I also like to celebrate life.” He highlighted Sonu’s resilience and ability to find silver linings even in the darkest moments, a quality he aspires to embody.

The show, crafted by Vikas Bahl and helmed by Navin Gujral, features an ensemble cast including Ashish Vidyarthi, Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chaddha, and Girish Kulkarni, alongside Sunil Grover.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Adah Sharma, who plays the captivating bar dancer Rosie in the series, shared her perspective on the character, remarking, “It’s a bit aspirational for me to be like that in real life.” She drew parallels between herself and Rosie, acknowledging Rosie’s unapologetic demeanor and assertiveness, traits she finds inspiring.

Reflecting on his character, Sunil previously described Sonu as endearing yet occasionally foolish, depicting a character who unwittingly lands in trouble, including taking the blame for a crime he didn’t commit.

As ‘Sunflower Season 2’ unfolds, viewers are drawn deeper into the mystery surrounding Kapoor’s murder, with the investigative duo DG and Tambe, portrayed by Ranvir Shorey and Girish Kulkarni respectively, intensifying their pursuit of justice. Rosie’s inheritance of Kapoor’s penthouse adds a new layer of intrigue to the storyline, promising more twists and turns.

Amidst the unfolding drama, the budding romance between Sonu Singh and Rosie adds a touch of warmth and affection to the narrative, further enriching the viewing experience.

‘Sunflower Season 2’ premiered on ZEE5 on March 1, inviting audiences to immerse themselves in a thrilling blend of mystery, drama, and romance.