Sunflower season 2: Sunil Grover’s thriller set to unveil on ZEE5

Get ready for the much-anticipated return of Sunil Grover’s riveting murder mystery series, “Sunflower,” as ZEE5 announces the renewal of the show for its second season. The streaming giant has already teased fans with a glimpse of what’s in store through an official YouTube channel release.

Sunflower Season 2, featuring the stellar cast of Sunil Grover, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashish Vidyarthi in lead roles, is set to deliver another spellbinding narrative across eight gripping episodes, mirroring the success of its first season. Grover, known for his enigmatic performances, hinted at the show’s commencement with behind-the-scenes glimpses shared on his social media accounts during the Pooja Ceremony.

Watch the teaser here:

While the teaser on YouTube has sent fans into a frenzy, ZEE5 has kept the audience on their toes by withholding the official release date. Subscribers to the digital platform will be the first to unravel the mysteries that await in the second season, emphasizing the exclusivity of the viewing experience.

The initial season of Sunflower, which made its debut on June 11th, 2021, garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline and remarkable performances. The series not only captivated the audience but also earned accolades from critics for its commendable acting, sharp writing, and deft direction.

IMDb, the renowned online database for film and television, echoed the positive sentiment surrounding Sunflower by awarding it a commendable rating of 7.3. This acclaim has set the stage for heightened anticipation surrounding the upcoming season, promising viewers another round of suspense, intrigue, and impeccable storytelling.

As the countdown begins for Sunflower Season 2, fans can secure their subscriptions to ZEE5 for an exclusive pass to the unraveling drama. The impending release promises to uphold the legacy of its predecessor, delivering a fresh wave of excitement and ensuring that the sun continues to shine on this captivating murder mystery series. Stay tuned for an announcement from ZEE5, marking the dawn of a new chapter in the Sunflower saga.