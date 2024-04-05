Sunil Grover asks Rohit Sharma to take him on as 11th batsman in Team India

The new episode of the celebrity chat show ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ will see actor and comedian Sunil Grover asking Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma for a place in the cricket team as the 11th batsman.

This Saturday, host Kapil Sharma and his entire team welcomed cricketers Rohit and Shreyas Iyer.

The camaraderie between the two players was quite evident as they did a lot of ‘taang-khichayi’ throughout the episode and shared anecdotes from on and off the field.

The conversations took a whole new turn when Sunil turned up as engineer Chumbak Mittal and livened the ‘mahol’. He straight up asked Rohit for a place in the Indian cricket team, but was humble enough to add that he doesn’t want to be the opening batsman.

To this Rohit retorted with ‘Opening toh Bhool hi Jao yaar!’

When Sunil still insisted that he is fine with going down the order as the 11th batsman: “kyuki unki kaunsi batting aati hai, aur agar batting aa bhi gayi to main bol dunga ki tumhare dus kuch nai kar paaye to mai kya kar lunga.”

(Because their batting doesn’t come, and even if the batting comes, I will tell, what can I do if your 10 are unable to do anything.)

Rohit replied, saying: “Ye baat Mohammed Shami, Bumrah, ye sab humko bolte hain. Hum dekhte hain na ki 10th ya 11th number jab batting karte hain, hum bolte hai yaar 10 runs bana le bhai, unka bhi yehi thinking rehta hai – tum toh bana nahi paaye, par humse expect kar rahe ho.”

(This is what Mohammed Shami, Bumrah, tell me. They bat at number 10 and 11, I tell them at least make 10 runs. So they also have a similar thought process- You all couldn’t make a run, and are expecting from us.)

The new episode will air on Netflix on Saturday at 8 pm.