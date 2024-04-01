Sunflower 2: Sunil Grover praises Adah Sharma’s craft

Sunil Grover, renowned for his role in the black comedy ‘Sunflower’, recently showered praise on his co-star Adah Sharma, highlighting her dedication to her craft. Adah portrays the character Rosie, a bar dancer, in the second season of the show.

Expressing admiration for Adah’s commitment, Sunil emphasized her professionalism and sincere approach towards her work. He commended her seamless portrayal of the character, noting that her efforts are not just visible but also executed with a remarkable naturalness.

Reflecting on his own journey in the realm of OTT platforms, Sunil revealed that he had to undergo a process of unlearning to adapt to the demands of the digital space. He stressed the importance of embracing a fresh perspective and shedding preconceived notions to keep performances engaging and dynamic.

In addition to ‘Sunflower’, Sunil Grover has graced other streaming shows like ‘United Kacche’ and ‘Tandav’, showcasing his versatility as an actor. The ensemble cast of ‘Sunflower’ season two also includes notable names such as Ranvir Shorey, Mukul Chadda, and Ashish Vidyarthi, each contributing significantly to the narrative.

As ‘Sunflower 2’ continues to captivate audiences, streaming on ZEE5, viewers are treated to a compelling storyline enriched by the collaborative efforts of talented artists like Sunil Grover and Adah Sharma. Their dedication to their craft not only enhances the viewing experience but also underscores the evolving landscape of digital entertainment.