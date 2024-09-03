‘Stree 2’ OTT release: Fans await details and we have them all

Fans of “Stree 2” are buzzing with excitement, eagerly awaiting the chance to watch the film from the comfort of their homes. The movie, currently a major hit in theaters, has sparked a flurry of activity on social media, with fans flooding the comment sections of stars like Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana. Their burning question? When will “Stree 2” release on OTT platforms?

View this post on Instagram Advertisement A post shared by Maddock Films (@maddockfilms)

The good news is that Amazon Prime Video has reportedly bagged the streaming rights for “Stree 2.” Although the official release date on the platform is still under wraps, rumors suggest that the movie will make its digital debut approximately two months after its theatrical release. This means that fans could be streaming “Stree 2” by late September or early October 2024.

For now, though, “Stree 2” continues to captivate audiences in theaters, making it unlikely to appear on OTT anytime soon. But as the anticipated OTT release date draws nearer, viewers can look forward to enjoying the film’s unique blend of suspense and comedy from the comfort of their own couches.

So, whether you’re a fan who prefers the big screen or one who enjoys a cozy movie night at home, “Stree 2” promises to deliver. Stay tuned for official updates, and get ready to experience the thrills and chills of “Stree 2” as it makes its way to release on OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.