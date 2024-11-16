Rohit Shetty hints at ‘Lady Singham’ spin-off, calls Meenamma his favorite

Director Rohit Shetty, known for his larger-than-life characters and action-packed films, has created a buzz with his recent blockbuster ‘Singham Again’, featuring Deepika Padukone as Shakti Shetty, the fierce and charismatic Lady Singham.

While audiences are thrilled about this new addition to Shetty’s cinematic cop-verse, the filmmaker has also shared his soft spot for another beloved character played by Deepika—Meenamma from ‘Chennai Express’.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by दीपिका पादुकोण (@deepikapadukone)

In a recent interview, Shetty got a question on the character holds a closer place in his heart—Shakti Shetty or Meenamma. Reflecting on his journey with Deepika, he said, ‘”Shakti Shetty abhi toh, aage kuch kahani banegi, but obviously, at present, if you ask me, Meenamma will be very close to my heart.”‘

Rohit Shetty fondly recalled the journey of bringing Meenamma to life on-screen, sharing insights into the hard work behind the character’s comedic charm. During the initial days of shooting ‘Chennai Express’, Deepika was hesitant about fully embracing Meenamma’s quirky persona.

However, after four days of shooting, she dove into the character with zeal, perfecting the unique “bakwaas dictionary” dialect that won hearts across the nation.

The director credited this success to the strong collaboration between actor and filmmaker, noting that comedy requires time, trust, and understanding to truly shine. Meenamma’s comedic timing and eccentricity have since become iconic, putting her place in Bollywood’s hall of fame.

As for Shakti Shetty, fans might not have to wait long for her story to expand. Shetty revealed that a standalone film centered on Lady Singham is in the pipeline.

However, he emphasized the importance of crafting a strong script before moving forward. ‘”There’s a concept, but we’re still working on the direction,”‘ Shetty explained.

Released on November 1, 2024, ‘Singham Again’ saw Deepika Padukone embrace the role of Shakti Shetty with a massy, action-packed avatar, earning widespread acclaim.