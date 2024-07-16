Samantha Ruth Prabhu discusses ‘spiritual awakening’ after divorce and health struggles

‘Kushi’ actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has been very vocal about her tumultuous years marked by a public divorce and a battle with a rare autoimmune disease, myositis. Recently, the ‘Pushpa’ actress opened up about navigating her personal crisis and finding solace in spirituality during an interview with ELLE India. Samantha was previously married to actor Naga Chaitanya, and in 2022, she took a break from work following her diagnosis.

When asked to reflect on whether she wished she had done things differently, the actress responded, “We all wish we could change certain things about our lives, and I sometimes wonder if I needed to go through what I have. But looking back, I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

She added that she recently discussed this with a friend, revealing she initially wished the last three years hadn’t happened. However, in retrospect, Samantha feels one should deal with whatever life throws at them, and as long as one emerges from it, they have triumphed. “I feel stronger and more rooted than ever. That’s because I went through fire to get here… call it a spiritual awakening.”

Talking about how spirituality has given her solace and guidance, Samantha reflected that spirituality has been integral to her personal growth and is evident in her work and approach to life—from communication and perception to handling conflicts. She emphasized that spirituality provided her with the strength to navigate various hurdles. “In today’s world, you need spirituality more than ever because there’s so much pain and sickness. I believe that spirituality can be your best friend and an endless source of strength.”

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya exchanged vows in October 2017. The duo remained married for about four years before their separation, which they announced in October 2021 via their respective social media accounts.

Recently, Samantha made waves by repurposing her wedding gown for an event. Sharing a picture of her stunning new ensemble, she wrote, “We often tend to assign specific ideas or notions to our cherished possessions, rather than recognizing their true value, which often surpasses our initial perceptions. It can hold varied meanings and purposes, exemplifying the essence of sustainability: understanding the value of our possessions and our ideas beyond their conventional definitions.”

On the work front, Samantha last appeared in ‘Kushi’ alongside Vijay Deverakonda and is ready to star in Raj and DK’s upcoming series, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ alongside Varun Dhawan. This drama will be a remake of the Hollywood series ‘Citadel,’ featuring Priyanka Chopra and Richard Madden.