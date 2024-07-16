‘Citadel: Diana’ drops teaser trailer, set to premiere on October 10

Prime Video has just released an exciting teaser trailer and stunning new imagery for its upcoming Italian series, Citadel: Diana. This highly awaited spy drama, produced by Cattleya as part of ITV Studios and Amazon MGM Studios, will premiere all six episodes exclusively on Prime Video globally on October 10.

Citadel: Diana features Matilda De Angelis, known for her role in The Undoing, as the lead character, Diana Cavalieri. Joining her is a talented international cast that includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro. This series promises to bring a rich tapestry of talent to the screen.

Directed by Arnaldo Catinari, the show has been developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who also serves as the head writer. Fabbri collaborated with Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella, and Giordana Mari to craft the gripping storyline. Notable names back the production, including the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, with Gina Gardini and Riccardo Tozzi serving as executive producers.

Set in Milan in 2030, the narrative unfolds against a backdrop of intrigue and danger. Eight years prior, the formidable enemy syndicate Manticore obliterated the global spy agency Citadel. Diana Cavalieri, an undercover agent, has been operating as a mole within Manticore ever since, feeling isolated and trapped.

Just as she discovers a potential path to freedom, her only chance at escape hinges on an unexpected alliance with Edo Zani (played by Lorenzo Cervasio). Zani is the heir to Manticore Italy and the son of the organization’s leader, Ettore Zani (Maurizio Lombardi), who is in a fierce struggle for power among European factions. This complex relationship sets the stage for thrilling twists and turns as Diana navigates the treacherous landscape of espionage.

Citadel: Diana is the latest entry in the expansive Citadel franchise, which has already made waves with its first season. Starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, the original series premiered in 2023 and quickly became Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S., and fourth globally.

The Russo Brothers continue to spearhead the franchise, ensuring that each installment brings local flavor and cultural authenticity. This Italian series is the second to emerge from the Citadel universe, following the upcoming Indian series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, featuring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The franchise will explore diverse narratives while maintaining the high-stakes excitement that fans have come to love.

With production for Season Two of the original Citadel series set to commence this year, fans can expect even more action and intrigue. Joe Russo will be directing this highly anticipated continuation, further expanding the universe and its compelling stories.

As anticipation builds for Citadel: Diana, viewers can look forward to a captivating blend of drama, action, and espionage when the series launches this fall on Prime Video.