Samantha is back on sets for ‘Tumbbad’ director’s fantasy actioner ‘Rakt Brahmand’

The season of new shows is in full swing, and creators Raj and DK are among the frontrunners. As the duo gears up for the release of ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’, starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, another brainchild of theirs is beginning filming. Raj and DK, who also created ‘Guns and Gulaabs’ and ‘The Family Man’, are back with a fantasy action series titled ‘Rakt Brahmand’, which will be helmed by Rahi Anil Barve, known for ‘Tumbbad’. The series will star Samantha and Aditya Roy Kapoor, along with Wamiqa Gabbi and Ali Fazal.

Following Samantha’s diagnosis with the autoimmune disease myositis in 2022, she took a hiatus from the industry. Now, the actress is back with a bang! With ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ set to release on November 7, she also has ‘Rakt Brahmand’ and the Telugu film ‘Bangaram’ in the pipeline. Taking to Instagram, Samantha has teased her fans as she begins filming for the upcoming fantasy actioner.

On September 19, the ‘Kushi’ star shared a snippet of her desk, heightening fans’ curiosity. On the desk, Samantha’s ID features a bloodied crown, referencing the upcoming Netflix show. Additionally, her backpack, a pencil, and coffee are there to help her kickstart the project. Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Never stop dreaming. Glad to be back on a film set after a while. #RaktBrahmand.”

Previously, the makers shared a captivating and intriguing announcement poster, teasing a high-stakes narrative. The poster featured a gilded and bloodied crown with blood dripping from it. Announcing ‘Rakt Brahmand’, Raj and DK wrote, “We’ve got BIGGGGGG news that’ll stir your blood! We’re pumped to announce our first-ever action-fantasy series.” The upcoming series marks Raj and DK’s second collaboration with Netflix after the success of ‘Guns and Gulaabs’, which starred Rajkummar Rao, Dulquer Salmaan, and Adarsh Gourav.

The show-writing duo will team up with ‘Tumbbad’ director Rahi Anil Barve and writer Sita R. Menon under their production company, D2R Films. Netflix previously teased that ‘Rakt Brahmand – The Bloody Kingdom’ promises a “gripping, edgy narrative set against the backdrop of a fantastical kingdom with bloody action and spectacular visuals.” Fans have high expectations for the series, given the stellar cast and the highly talented team behind the camera. With Samantha’s post confirming production, netizens are eagerly awaiting further details.