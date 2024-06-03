‘Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire’ Hindi stays no. 1 in 16th week of OTT release

Prashanth Neel’s directorial marvel, “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire,” continues to make waves long after its theatrical debut. Headlined by superstar Prabhas, the film has been a global sensation, amassing impressive box office numbers and garnering widespread acclaim. Remarkably, the Hindi version of “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire” is still trending at number one on Disney+ Hotstar, even 16 weeks after its OTT release.

The movie’s sustained popularity on streaming platforms is a testament to its enduring appeal. Social media is abuzz with fans celebrating its success, with one notable tweet exclaiming, “#Salaar Hindi once again back to the top spot, trending at #1 in India on Hotstar during its 16th week after release! #Prabhas An ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER! ” This persistent enthusiasm underscores the film’s powerful hold on its audience.

#Salaar Hindi once again back to the top spot, trending at #1 in India on Hotstar during its 16th week after release! #Prabhas Advertisement An ALL-TIME BLOCKBUSTER! pic.twitter.com/V9JepNyFmT — Hail Prabhas (@HailPrabhas007) June 3, 2024

Originally released in theaters on December 22, 2023, “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire” received glowing reviews for its compelling direction, intricate storytelling, and robust character development. Critics praised Neel’s craftsmanship, lauding the film’s world-building, cast performances, dynamic action sequences, and exceptional technical aspects, including music and cinematography.

Financially, the film was a runaway success, grossing a staggering ₹715 crore against a budget of ₹270 crore. This achievement made it the highest-grossing Telugu film of 2023, the highest-grossing South Indian film of the year, and positioned it among the top-grossing Indian films of all time. Specifically, it ranks as the third highest-grossing Telugu film and the second highest-grossing A-rated Indian film, following closely behind the Hindi film “Animal.”

The unwavering interest in “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire” highlights the film’s significant impact and the anticipation surrounding its storyline. As viewers continue to engage with the film, Hombale Films is gearing up to release “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam,” which promises to further captivate audiences with its next chapter.

The ongoing success of “Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire” demonstrates the film’s profound resonance with viewers. Its blend of gripping narrative, stellar performances, and high-octane action has set a high bar for Indian cinema. As the film continues to dominate streaming charts, the legacy of “Salaar” is set to grow even further, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the next installment.