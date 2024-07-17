Saba Azad returns as Dr. Vidhushi in ‘Who’s Your Gynac?’ Season 2

Amazon miniTV is gearing up for a triumphant return as filming commences for Season 2 of the popular medical comedy-drama “Who’s Your Gynac?”. Following the resounding success of its debut season, fans can expect another dose of laughter, drama, and heartfelt moments from stellar cast including Saba Azad.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF), Season 2 of “Who’s Your Gynac?” brings back a beloved cast including Saba Azad, Karishma Singh, Aaron Arjun Koul, Kunal Thakur, and Vibha Chibber. The series has captured hearts with its endearing characters and witty storyline, and now embarks on a new journey with even more depth and complexity.

The upcoming season promises to explore the theme of balance, as Dr. Vidhushi navigates through the intricate web of career aspirations, friendships, family ties, and budding romance. Portrayed by Saba Azad, Vidhushi’s character evolves against the backdrop of professional growth and personal challenges, particularly in her relationships with Arth and her friend Swara.

Saba Azad, excited to reprise her role, expressed gratitude for the overwhelming response to Season 1, saying, “The love we received for Season 1 was amazing. I’m just so happy we can tell more of Vidushi’s story. I can’t wait to play the ups and downs of her journey in Season 2.” Azad emphasized the relatability of Vidhushi’s struggles and triumphs, believing audiences will find echoes of their own experiences in her narrative.

Fans can look forward to the new season premiering soon exclusively on Amazon miniTV, accessible through Amazon’s shopping app, Prime Video, Fire TV, Smart TVs, and the Play Store. With promises of more laughs, tears, and memorable moments, “Who’s Your Gynac? S2” is poised to captivate viewers once again with its blend of humor and heartfelt storytelling.