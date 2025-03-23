Hrithik Roshan is Saba Azad’s biggest cheerleader—Here’s why!

Bollywood’s Greek God, Hrithik Roshan, is once again proving that he’s Saba Azad’s biggest cheerleader! The superstar couldn’t hold back his admiration for his girlfriend’s latest jaw-dropping photoshoot, and fans are loving the couple’s adorable online PDA.

Saba set Instagram on fire on Sunday when she dropped a series of stunning pictures in a bold white monokini, paired with a chic frill jacket and long socks. Her confident poses and effortless glam had everyone talking—including Hrithik, who slid into the comments section with a simple yet heartfelt compliment: “Beautiful,” followed by a red heart emoji.

It’s not the first time Hrithik Roshan has hyped up Saba Azad on social media. Whether it’s her professional achievements or just her stunning selfies, the ‘War’ actor never misses a chance to shower her with love and appreciation. Fans often spot his sweet comments, making them one of Bollywood’s most adored couples.

A few days ago, Saba shared another striking look in a black outfit, captioning it, “studio day!!” While Hrithik didn’t comment this time, his cousin Pashmina Roshan made sure to drop a “Wow” in admiration. Clearly, Saba’s got the Roshan family’s approval!

For those who might be wondering how this love story began, Hrithik and Saba’s romance traces back to 2022. Reports suggest their first interaction happened on Twitter when Hrithik liked and shared a video of Saba performing with a rapper. That simple gesture led to a conversation, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Since then, the couple has been inseparable, making appearances at birthday bashes, family brunches, weddings, and even exotic vacations together. They recently hit a special milestone—three years of togetherness! To celebrate, Hrithik took to Instagram and posted a picture of them, captioning it, “Happy anniversary partner 1.10.2024 @sabazad.”

Their first official public appearance as a couple happened in 2022 at a birthday party, where they walked in hand-in-hand, confirming their relationship. Ever since, fans have been obsessed with their love story, eagerly watching for their next cute moment.