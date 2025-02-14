Saba Azad claps back at troll calling her ‘Greek God’s Girlfriend’

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad are one of the most talked about couples in Bollywood. However, singer-actor Saba’s professional endeavours often get overshadowed by her relationship with the star. Time and again, she comes across trolls who say that she doesn’t need to work she is in a relationship with Hrithik. Moreover, previously the actress also opened up about not getting voice-over jobs following her relationship. She revealed people assuming that she was not interested in work. Recently, an internet user taunted her by labelling her ‘Greek God’s Girlfriend.’ Subsequently, Saba gave a befitting reply to the troll.

Saba Azad recently took to Instagram to share the announcement of the second season of her show, ‘Who’s Your Gynac.’ However, a social media user took a dig at the actress with a sarcastic comment. The troll wrote, “@whokunalthakur I thought season 2 would never come, after all @sabazad Madam Ji is the official girlfriend of the Greek God. But now I am very excited for the next season.”

Following this, Saba took a screenshot of the netizen’s comment and reshared it on her Instagram Story, shutting the troll. She wrote, “Ok sumit ji uncle ji ji!! Maybe in your world when people fall in love they become incapacitated and landlords stop asking for rent and the need to put food on ones own table magically evaporates!! Wah!!”

Hrithik Roshan and Saba Azad have been together for over three years. Last year, in October, Hrithik celebrated three years of togetherness with the love for his life with an Instagram post. Hrithik and Saba confirmed their relationship in 2022 when they arrived hand-in-hand at Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash.

On the professional front, the second season of Saba Azad’s show ‘Who’s Your Gynac’ is going to premiere on MX Player. On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan’s next is ‘War 2’ alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani.