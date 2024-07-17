Shikhar Pahariya and bollywood stars applaud Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Ulajh’ trailer

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest cinematic offering, “Ulajh,” has set hearts racing with its gripping trailer that dropped recently. The film promises an intense ride through the world of espionage, starring Janhvi as Suhana Bhatia, India’s youngest deputy high commissioner in the Indian Foreign Services. Amidst the excitement and anticipation surrounding the trailer, a wave of praise has poured in from Bollywood and beyond, including rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya.

Family members like Arjun Kapoor and Rhea Kapoor were quick to express their enthusiasm. Arjun Kapoor, captivated by the twists and turns of the espionage tale, commended Janhvi for exploring diverse roles. Meanwhile, Rhea Kapoor showered the trailer with love, indicating a proud sisterly support for Janhvi’s endeavors.

Not to forget, Shikhar Pahariya was in awe, exclaiming “Wow, wow, wow, Mind Blown.” Anshula Kapoor, another sibling, added her quirky charm, predicting that Janhvi’s character in “Ulajh” would indeed devour the role of a lion disguised as a goat.

Co-stars Raj Kumar Rao, who shared the screen with Janhvi in “Mr. and Mrs. Mahi,” also chimed in with intrigue, stating he was eagerly anticipating the film. The ensemble cast of “Ulajh” including Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Adil Hussain, and others has further amplified the excitement, promising stellar performances that complement the taut narrative.

Written by Parveez Shaikh and Sudhanshu Saria, with dialogues penned by Atika Chauhan, “Ulajh” is helmed by Sudhanshu Saria himself, ensuring a masterful execution of this high-stakes thriller. Produced by Vineet Jain and co-produced by Amrita Pandey under the Junglee Pictures banner, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on August 2nd, 2024.

The storyline of “Ulajh” not only delves into the complexities of international diplomacy but also explores themes of identity and ambition. Suhana Bhatia’s journey, navigating the dual pressures of familial expectations and unraveling a web of deceit, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

With its compelling narrative and powerhouse performances, “Ulajh” is ready to be a defining moment for Janhvi Kapoor, showcasing her versatility and depth as an actress. As the countdown begins to its release, fans and critics alike eagerly await to witness Janhvi’s transformative portrayal and the spellbinding tale of “Ulajh.”