Priyanka Chopra hints at connection to her ‘Citadel’ in Varun-Samantha starrer

Makers of the Indian original series under the ‘Citadel’ spy universe dropped the pules-pounding trailer recently, and since fans of the spy thriller are completely taken over. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the lead roles, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ has been helmed by the ace directorial duo Raj and DK, with the Russo Brothers being the executive producers. Adding to the anticipation and piquing the excitement quotient, Priyanka Chopra who helmed the Hollywood original, ‘Citadel’ alongside Richard Madden has hinted at connections between the Hollywood variant and the Indian original.

For the unversed, the ‘Citadel’ universe comprises original series from around the world and was started with the eponymous Hollywood series where Priyanka Chopra played the role of Nadia Sinh. ‘Citadel’ and its subsequent original spy thriller series that are being created across the globe, are poised to elevate the story of the spy agency- Citadel and its nemesis syndicate, Manticore. Ahead of the release of the Indian original, ‘Citadel: Honey Bunny,’ a Japanese version, ‘Citadel: Diana’ is slated for release. Each original series from the Citadel Universe stars local talent and is created, produced and shot in the region, resulting in unique shows deeply rooted in the cultural identities of the respective countries of origin.

Sharing the thrilling teaser, launched on August 1, of Raj and DK’s upcoming series on her Instagram story, PeeCee gave a huge shoutout to the directorial duo and was all praises for Varun and Samantha. Sending fans into a frenzy, the Desi Girl also wrote, “When you watch this series, look for the connection to Nadia…Breadcrumbs all over Citadel. You just have to find them.”

The upcoming series is the fusion of a gritty spy thriller and an alluring love story, set against the backdrop of the 90s. The teaser features both the spies Samantha (Honey) and Varun (Bunny) looking dapper as they engage in high-octane action sequences with snippets of a whirlwind love story sprinkled across the trailer. With a modernised rendition of ‘Raat Baki’ playing in the background, the trailer promises a gripping and compelling narrative exuding the 90s charm, bringing together an ensemble cast and a highly talented team working behind the scenes. The teaser ends on a high note with Samantha pointing a gun at Varun.

Catch the trailer here:

The Indian adaptation of the series marks Samantha’s second collaboration with the director duo and the series will also star the celebrated star Kay Kay Menon, who played a key role in their series, ‘Farzi.’ Previously, Raj and DK expressed confidence over the slated series and expressed gratitude towards the ensemble cast for helping them realise their vision.

‘Citadel: Honey Bunny’ will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on November 7.