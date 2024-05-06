Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher set to reunite for ‘Faadu’ season 2?

Actor Pavail Gulati, celebrated for his impactful portrayal in ‘Thappad’ alongside Taapsee Pannu, continues to make waves in the industry. Currently immersed in the filming of ‘Deva’ alongside Shahid Kapoor, he might just be adding another feather to his cap with a potential reunion.

Rumors are rife that Gulati is poised to reunite with fellow actor Saiyami Kher for the second installment of filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s ‘Faadu’. When prodded about the possibility, Gulati remained tight-lipped but expressed his enthusiasm at the thought of collaborating once more with Kher and Tiwari. He reminisced about the fond memories of the first season, hinting at the potential to weave the same magic again.

‘Faadu’ proved to be a turning point in Gulati’s career, earning him accolades for his portrayal of Abhay. Released on December 9, 2022, the web series penned by Saumya Joshi delves into the complexities faced by a man navigating the realms of modern India, torn between ambition and matters of the heart.

Advertisement

For Tiwari, ‘Faadu’ held a special place, described as a labor of love that spanned years of dedication from conception to execution. Expressing gratitude to the cast and crew, Tiwari emphasized the collaborative effort that brought the project to life, likening it to a sturdy bridge where each component plays a crucial role in ensuring its completion.

With anticipation building around the potential reunion of Pavail Gulati and Saiyami Kher on-screen, fans eagerly await the next chapter in the ‘Faadu’ saga. As the industry buzzes with excitement, it seems that the magic of season one is poised to be reignited, promising viewers another captivating journey into the intricate tapestry of human emotions.