Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to release in February 2025

Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor’s next outing in the film industry will be his upcoming film ‘Deva’ which also stars Pooja Hedge.

‘Deva’ will be released on February 14, 2025, the makers announced on Friday.

The Shahid- starrer film was officially announced in May 2023 which also has stars like Kubbra Sait and Pavail Gulati.

Advertisement

This film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and written by Bobby-Sanjay. It is produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur under the banner of Zee Studios.

This information was shared by the studios on Instagram captioned ” Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power- packed action thriller hits theatres on February14, 2025!”.

Film poster was also shared by the Zee Studios in which the ‘Jab We Met’ actor is seen in a cop look.

This movie will be the Hindi directorial debut for Rosshan Andrrews, who is known for directing films like ‘Notebook'(2006) which won FilmFare Award for Best Film- Malayalam in 2006.

The ‘Padmavat’ actor was last seen in Amit Joshi, Aradhana Sah directed ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’, which was released earlier this year.