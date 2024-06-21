Saiyami Kher thrilled to star alongside Sunny Deol in Gopichand Malineni’s next

Saiyami Kher, the talented actor known for her roles in movies like “Ghoomer,” is gearing up for an exciting new venture alongside the legendary Sunny Deol. In an ecstatic statement, she expressed her immense joy at being part of filmmaker Gopichand Malineni’s upcoming project.

“This is a dream come true for me,” Saiyami exclaimed, reflecting on her collaboration with the iconic Sunny Deol. “Working with someone of his stature is truly an honor.” She emphasized that after eagerly awaiting the opportunity to delve into mainstream cinema, this project marks a significant milestone in her career.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the film helmed by Gopichand Malineni, Saiyami highlighted the director’s vision as a major draw. “I’ve longed to be part of a commercial film, and I’m thrilled that this opportunity has finally arrived,” she shared. “Gopichand Malineni’s concept for the movie is incredibly exciting, and I’m eager to embark on this journey and bring our story to life.”

Sunny Deol himself teased fans with a glimpse of what’s in store, unveiling the concept poster with the announcement of “#SDGM – the biggest action film of the country.” Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and People Media Factory, the movie promises to be a mass entertainer, with production set to kick off soon.

Joining Saiyami Kher and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles are Regina Cassandra, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The project, though yet to be titled, has already generated buzz, with the launch event held recently in Hyderabad.

With cinematography by Rishi Punjabi and music composed by Thaman S., the film boasts a talented crew set to bring the action-packed narrative to life. As excitement builds, fans eagerly await the commencement of production on June 22, Saturday, anticipating a cinematic spectacle that promises to captivate audiences nationwide.