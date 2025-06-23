Panchayat Season 4: Giant cooker vs lauki grabs eyeballs on Patna Marine Drive

If you were out for a peaceful evening walk along Marine Drive in Patna, officially Loknayak Ganga Path, you probably didn’t expect to bump into a towering lauki (bottle gourd) locked in a face-off with a giant pressure cooker, but that’s exactly what’s catching people’s attention as ‘Panchayat Season 4’ kicks its promotions into high gear.

The much-loved village comedy is back, and this time, the election fever from Phulera has burst out of the screen and onto the streets.

Forget boring posters. Across cities like Patna, Indore, and Lucknow, enormous, almost comical installations of laukis and pressure cookers have popped up. And, sometimes the cooker squashes the lauki, sometimes the lauki stands tall in defiance, in typical Panchayat style!

At Patna’s Marine Drive, where locals usually stroll along the scenic riverfront to unwind, visitors found themselves stopping to take selfies with the bizarre but hilarious lauki-cooker setup.

The usual sunset snaps and family walks were temporarily hijacked by Phulera’s fictional election drama.

It’s safe to say that the makers of ‘Panchayat’ have nailed the vibe. They have kept it small-town, a little desi, but making it larger than life.

‘Panchayat Season 4’ is definitely cooking up a spicy, street-smart storm that’s got both city folks and hardcore fans counting the days.

Returning with the same lovable cast with Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, Sanvikaa, Durgesh Kumar, Sunita Rajwar, and Pankaj Jha, the new season is bringing back Phulera’s signature mix of humour, heart, and homegrown drama.

The Viral Fever’s creation, led by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, has set the stage for what looks like the quirkiest election battle yet.

So, brace yourselves now! Mark your calendars, set your alarms, and wait for your clock to hit June 24 to enjoy the madness!