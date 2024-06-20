Panchayat season 3 sets streaming records, ranks top 3 in Indian originals

The latest season of the beloved series Panchayat has taken the streaming world by storm. Premiering on May 28th, Panchayat Season 3 has quickly become one of the top three most-watched Indian Originals on Prime Video, within just two weeks of its release. The show has captivated audiences in 167 countries and reached viewers in 99% of India’s pin codes, marking it as one of the platform’s most successful launches.

On its debut day, Panchayat Season 3 trended at the number one spot on Prime Video in 26 countries and territories, a testament to its widespread appeal. This season continues the saga of the endearing residents of Phulera, featuring a stellar cast including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa. The show’s blend of humor, heartwarming moments, and authentic rural charm has resonated deeply with audiences both in India and around the world.

Panchayat’s journey on Prime Video began in 2018 and has been a fan favorite ever since. The second season won the Best Web Series (OTT) Award at the 54th International Film Festival of India in 2023. With an impressive IMDb rating of 9.0 across all three seasons, the series has received critical acclaim for its simple yet compelling storytelling and strong performances.

Manish Menghani, Director of Content Licensing at Prime Video India, expressed his delight at the show’s success: “Panchayat Season 3 has set a new benchmark in the streaming landscape. The series has received immense love from audiences worldwide for its unique blend of authentic rural charm and universal themes of community dynamics, resilience, and friendship.”

Created by The Viral Fever, directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, and written by Chandan Kumar, Panchayat delves into the lives of Phulera’s residents, portraying their humorous trials and tribulations against a backdrop of politics and rivalry. The series is a celebration of human connections and the simplicity of rural life, making it a standout in the world of web series.

Panchayat Season 3 is currently streaming in Hindi, exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 240 countries and territories worldwide. The show’s success highlights the universal appeal of its storytelling and the global resonance of its themes, continuing to win hearts and accolades wherever it goes.