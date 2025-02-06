Panchayat 4: “Audience will love it,” says Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv ji makes a comeback

Actor Jitendra Kumar, known for his remarkable ability to bring characters to life, has become one of the most beloved faces in the entertainment industry. From his breakout role as Jeetu Bhaiya in ‘Kota Factory’ to his portrayal of Sachiv Ji in ‘Panchayat’, Kumar has captured the hearts of audiences with his charm, relatability, and authenticity. As he continues to evolve in his career, Kumar has found a special fondness for romantic roles, a genre he finds particularly relatable and fulfilling. And guess what, fans? Panchayat season 4 is coming!

In a recent interview with ANI, Kumar opened up about his passion for playing romantic characters, his experiences with his iconic roles, and what fans can expect from the upcoming season 4 of ‘Panchayat’.

When asked about his love for romantic roles, Jitendra Kumar shared how these roles allow him to connect deeply with the emotions of the characters he portrays.

“The real thing is romance inside me which I can show through music videos, and I enjoy doing romantic roles,” he said. “Hopefully, I’ll get more opportunities to explore such roles.”

Jitendra Kumar is also preparing for the much-anticipated return of his beloved character, Sachiv Ji, in season 4 of ‘Panchayat’.

Kumar spoke excitedly about the upcoming season, saying, “The audience is going to love it. The script has been written in such a way that it’s going to be interesting. Hopefully, the new season will be out very soon.”

‘Panchayat’ 4 has already begun filming, with the cast returning to set, including Kumar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik.

The series, produced under the banner of The Viral Fever (TVF), is a comedy-drama that revolves around the life of a young engineer, Abhishek, who works as a Panchayat Secretary in a rural village. Sachiv Ji, played by Kumar, is a pivotal character who provides guidance and support to Abhishek while navigating the nuances of rural life.