Panchayat Season 3 release date announced! Here is when you can watch Jitendra Kumar starrer series

Get ready to dive back into the heartwarming world of rural India as Prime Video’s much-loved comedy drama series, Panchayat, returns with its highly anticipated Season 3. The wait is now over! Fans can rejoice as the series, known for its endearing characters and relatable storytelling, is set to premiere on May 28, not just in India but also across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Panchayat Season 3 promises to deliver more laughter, warmth, and a fresh dose of entertainment as it explores new challenges and conflicts within the quaint village of Phulera. Directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar, the series continues to charm audiences with its simplistic yet captivating narrative.

The stellar cast, including Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Faisal Malik, Chandan Roy, and Sanvikaa, reprise their roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding the upcoming season. With its engaging storyline and authentic portrayal of village life, Panchayat has managed to strike a chord with audiences globally, becoming a beloved fixture in pop culture.

Commenting on the announcement, Manish Menghani, director of content licensing at Prime Video India, expressed excitement about bringing back the beloved series. He highlighted the show’s ability to resonate with audiences across the globe, thanks to its satirical take on everyday issues faced by rural communities.

President of The Viral Fever, Vijay Koshy, echoed Menghani’s sentiments, expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response received by Panchayat since its premiere. He emphasized the show’s simplicity and authenticity, which have garnered widespread acclaim from viewers worldwide.

Panchayat Season 3 promises to offer audiences more hilarious antics and heartfelt moments as it delves deeper into the quirks and complexities of life in Phulera. With its rustic charm and compelling storytelling, the series continues to captivate audiences and is ready to become yet another success.

As the countdown to May 28 begins, fans eagerly await the return of their favorite characters and the opportunity to embark on another delightful journey through the picturesque landscapes of rural India. So mark your calendars and get ready to laugh, cry, and experience the magic of Panchayat Season 3.