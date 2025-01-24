‘Oops! Ab Kya?’ to release on Disney+ Hotstar on THIS date

Jaaved Jaaferi is gearing up to bring laughter and emotions to the screen with his new series, ‘Oops! Ab Kya?’, set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 20.

Sharing the spotlight with him are Shweta Basu Prasad and Ashim Gulati, along with a cast that includes Sonali Kulkarni, Apara Mehta, Abhay Mahajan, and Amy Aela.

Directed by Prem Mistry and Debatma Mandal and produced by Dice Media, the series is described as a blend of chaos, comedy, and heartfelt emotions.

Shweta Basu Prasad, who plays the vibrant and relatable Roohi, shared her enthusiasm for the project. She described the story as a beautiful exploration of how people deal with life’s unexpected challenges. “Roohi is bold, vulnerable, and hilariously relatable. I think audiences will see a bit of themselves in her and fall in love with the madness of it all. This one’s a treat!”

‘Oops! Ab Kya?’ trailer:

Jaaved Jaaferi is also going to appear in ‘Inn Galiyon Mein’. It is a romantic drama that delves into the influence of social media on modern relationships. The film, releasing next month, stars Vivaan Shah, son of Naseeruddin Shah, and marks the theatrical debut of Avantika Dassani, daughter of actress Bhagyashree.

Reflecting on the project, Jaaved expressed his excitement, emphasizing its relevance in today’s digital age. “In a time where social media dictates so much of our personal lives, ‘Inn Galiyon Mein’ highlights the complexities that come with it… Especially in relationships. It’s a story that everyone can relate to.”