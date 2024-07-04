Mirzapur Season 3: Kriti Sanon declares ‘National binge watch day’ for release day

The long wait for Mirzapur fans is almost over. The eagerly awaited season 3 of Mirzapur of this beloved Indian crime thriller series is set to premiere globally on July 5. Excitement is building online as fans speculate about what the upcoming season will bring. The battle for supremacy in Mirzapur promises to be more intense than ever, with shifting loyalties and new power players entering the fray.

One fan, in particular, has captured the spotlight with her enthusiastic support. Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon, a devoted follower of the series, took to social media to share her excitement. She sent heartfelt wishes to the Mirzapur Season 3 cast and dubbed the launch day “National Binge Watch Day.” Kriti encouraged her fans to join her in celebrating this highly anticipated release in a memorable way.

Mirzapur is set in the heart of India and has enthralled millions with its intense storyline filled with themes of power, revenge, ambition, politics, betrayal, deceit, and complex family relationships. The new season promises to continue this gripping narrative, building on the dramatic events of the previous season. Fans can expect more of the dark, brutal, and intriguing world that has made the series a hit.

The series is created and produced by Excel Media and Entertainment, with Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer directing the latest season. The cast features a stellar lineup of talent, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjum Sharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik, and Manu Rishi Chadha.

With a ten-episode arc, Mirzapur Season 3 will be available for streaming on Prime Video starting July 5. Fans in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can tune in to see the next chapter of this compelling saga. As the premiere date approaches, the excitement and anticipation continue to grow, promising a thrilling and unforgettable season.