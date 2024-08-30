‘Mirzapur 3’ bonus episode drops today: Munna Bhaiya returns

Behold! ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 is not over YET! How could it be? Munna Bhaiya wasn’t there. After winning over netizens’ hearts with his captivating performance in the first two seasons as Munna Bhaiya, Divyendu was absent from Season 3. There is a solid reason: his character was killed in the climax of the penultimate season. Nonetheless, fans dearly missed him. After the release of Season 3, ‘Mirzapur’ fans took to social media to express their disappointment and their longing for the character’s return. Well, on popular demand, Munna Bhaiya is back with a bang! ‘Mirzapur 3’s bonus episode featuring Divyendu releases today, August 30.

Sending the fandom into a frenzy, Amazon Prime Video has shared a tantalizing teaser announcing the release. In the clip, Divyendu Sharma is seen in his element as Munna, saying, “Hum kya gaye, pura bawaal mach gaya. Suna hai humare loyal fans bohot miss kiye humko. Season 3 me kuch cheezein miss kiye aap. Wo hum khoj ke le aaye hain, just for you, Munna Tripathi ke suajanya se. Kyunki hum karte pehle hain, sochte baad me hain. (There has been a havoc ever since I went away. It seems my loyal fans really missed me a lot. There were certain things you all missed out on in Season 3. I have found them just for you. Because I always act before I think).”

Catch it here:

Meanwhile, he streaming giant captioned the post, “Bawaal hone wala hai, kyunki bonus episode aa raha hai (There is going to be havoc as the bonus episode is about to arrive).”

Divyendu had confirmed his exit from the series ahead of the third season’s release. The actor also disclosed that the intense role affected his personality significantly. In a conversation with Humans of Bombay, he revealed that at times it became really dark for him and he felt suffocated.

Divyendu’s return as Munna Bhaiya for the special episode is sure to captivate fans as they await to see their beloved character’s ‘jalwa’ on the screens once again. Reacting to the news, fans have flooded the comment sections. While one fan commented, “Jalwa hai Munna Bhaiya ka (Munna Bhaiya has swag),” another wrote, “Munna Tripathi, The King of Mirzapur.” A user also penned, “Munna Tripathi Amar hai (Munna Tripathi is immortal).”

Meanwhile, ‘Mirzapur’ Season 3 released on July 5. It starred Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal, and Isha Talwar in key roles.