Pankaj Tripathi’s daughter Aashi makes her acting debut, and dad couldn’t be prouder!

Move over, Bollywood biggies—there’s a new Tripathi stepping into the limelight! Aashi Tripathi, daughter of the ever-talented Pankaj Tripathi, has officially made her acting debut in the soulful music video ‘Rang Daaro’. And guess what? Her proud papa couldn’t be happier!

Aashi, who is currently pursuing her studies in Mumbai, has always been drawn to the performing arts. So when music composer Abhinav R Kaushik approached her mother, Mridula Tripathi, with the idea of featuring Aashi in the video, it was a moment of excitement and decision-making for the family. But once Pankaj gave his nod of approval, there was no looking back!

Speaking about this special milestone, Pankaj shared his emotions, saying, “Seeing Aashi on screen was an emotional and proud moment for both of us. She has always been passionate about performing arts, and watching her deliver such natural expressions in her very first project was truly special. If this is her first step, I can’t wait to see where her journey takes her.”

Aashi’s mom, Mridula, was equally happy, adding, “When the opportunity came, I wanted to ensure that Aashi did something that aligned with her artistic sensibilities. ‘Rang Daaro’ is a beautiful, soulful project, and seeing her bring the emotions to life on screen was heartwarming. We are excited to see her grow and find her own path in this industry.”