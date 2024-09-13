Matilda De Angelis steps into Priyanka Chopra’s role in ‘Citadel: Diana’ trailer

Citadel: Diana unveils explosive trailer ahead of October premiere
Prime Video's upcoming spy series 'Citadel: Diana', starring Matilda De Angelis, promises high-octane thrills. Watch the explosive trailer before its October 10 debut.
Matilda De Angelis stars in ‘Citadel: Diana,’ the latest spy thriller set in Milan, premiering on Prime Video October 10, 2024.
Matilda De Angelis takes on a major role in the upcoming series “Citadel: Diana,” the latest installment in the Citadel universe, stepping into the shoes of Priyanka Chopra Jonas. The first trailer for the Italian spy thriller was unveiled this week, giving fans a glimpse of what’s to come.
Known for her performance in “The Undoing,” Matilda De Angelis leads an international cast that includes Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, and Filippo Nigro. The series is set in Milan in 2030, where Diana Cavalieri, played by De Angelis, is a former agent of Citadel, an independent global spy agency that was destroyed by a powerful syndicate called Manticore. Forced to live as a mole within Manticore, Diana has to trust Edo Zani, the son of a top Manticore leader, as she attempts to escape her precarious situation.
This six-episode series is directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri, who worked with a writing team that includes Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella, and Giordana Mari. The production is a collaboration between Amazon MGM Studios and Cattleya, with the global premiere set for October 10, 2024, on Prime Video.
Advertisement
View this post on Instagram
“Citadel: Diana” is the latest addition to the Citadel franchise, which made its debut last year with the original “Citadel” series, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas. That show, produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, became a global hit. While Chopra’s absence from this new series might be notable, De Angelis brings a fresh dynamic to the Citadel universe.
Fans of the franchise can look forward to more international chapters, including an Indian adaptation featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Varun Dhawan, scheduled to be released in November under the title “Citadel: Honey Bunny.”
Advertisement