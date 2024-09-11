Citadel: Diana unveils explosive trailer ahead of October premiere

Prime Video is turning up the heat with its latest release, the high-stakes spy thriller ‘Citadel: Diana’. Scheduled to drop on October 10, this Italian series promises to deliver action-packed drama and intrigue. Set within the ‘Citadel’ universe, the show is the result of a collaboration between Cattleya, Amazon MGM Studios, and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

The newly released official trailer and key art for ‘Citadel: Diana’ hint at a gripping plot and high-octane scenes. The series stars Matilda De Angelis, known for her role in ‘The Undoing’, as the central character, Diana Cavalieri. Her portrayal promises to be a standout, showcasing her remarkable talent in a high-pressure role. Alongside De Angelis, the show features a stellar international cast, including Lorenzo Cervasio, Maurizio Lombardi, Julia Piaton, Thekla Reuten, Giordana Faggiano, Daniele Paoloni, Bernhard Schütz, and Filippo Nigro.

The story unfolds in Milan in the year 2030, a city scarred by the recent downfall of the global spy agency Citadel. The agency was dismantled by Manticore, a formidable enemy syndicate, leaving its agents scattered and in hiding. Diana Cavalieri, who has been working undercover within Manticore, finds herself isolated and in a precarious position. As she discovers a potential way out, her only hope of escape lies in an unexpected alliance with Edo Zani, played by Lorenzo Cervasio. Zani is the heir to Manticore Italy and is embroiled in a power struggle within the organization, adding further layers of complexity to Diana’s precarious situation.

Directed by Arnaldo Catinari and developed by Alessandro Fabbri—who also serves as the head writer—the series is a product of careful craftsmanship and creative storytelling. Fabbri, along with Ilaria Bernardini, Gianluca Bernardini, Laura Colella, and Giordana Mari, has shaped the narrative to be both thrilling and intricate.

‘Citadel: Diana’ is produced by Amazon MGM Studios in partnership with Cattleya, part of ITV Studios, with Gina Gardini as the showrunner and executive producer. The production is bolstered by the efforts of Riccardo Tozzi, Marco Chimenz, Giovanni Stabilini, and Emanuele Savoini as executive producers. The project also enjoys support from the Italian Ministry of Culture – Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual. AGBO’s Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes, alongside David Weil of ‘Hunters’, are also on board as executive producers, with Midnight Radio joining in as well.